Peter Rhodes on prison riots, peace talks and the enduring power of simplicity
Pope Francis will be buried in a simple coffin in a simple grave with one simple word carved on it: “Franciscus.” There are times, and this is one, when less is more.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I am reminded of a grave I once saw in a Lake District cemetery. Surrounded by stones bearing wordy carved epitaphs extolling every detail of the lives of those who had died, this stone was strikingly simple with just the person's name and only one other word: “Nurse.” It says so much.
Great questions of our time. Is it more inspiring to have a prime minister who believes trans women are women, or a prime minister who believes trans women are not women, but only after the Supreme Court tells him so? Any thoughts?