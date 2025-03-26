Peter Rhodes on dodgy loans, going blonde and what the French did for the Americans
It is a huge scandal, of course, to learn that thousands of foreign students are enrolling in British colleges, claiming millions of pounds in loans and then vanishing without repaying a penny.
By Peter Rhodes
But isn't it an even bigger scandal that our rulers in Parliament ever allowed such a scheme to evolve in the first place?
We should protect our younger generation from the endless burden of loans, not sign them up to education on the never-never. Tony Blair's misbegotten brainwave of sending half of all school leavers to university, some on utterly useless courses, has much to answer for.