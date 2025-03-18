Peter Rhodes on thumbscrews, half-crowns and some curious TV locations

Canada does not wish to become the 51st state of the USA and will resist Trump's annexation plan to the bitter end. But this is becoming a world where rules and respect have no place, and things are decided not by principles but by Big Men with big armies and massive egos. If the worst happens, the most appropriate flag for the United States would be one not with images of 51 stars but 50 stars and one small thumbscrew.

Last Thursday, before talks in Moscow had even started, GB News had a running TV headline telling us: “Donald Trump threatens Russia president to accept 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine this week or prepare for economic ruin.” I couldn't find any report to support this headline on any news website or even on GB News online. So was it a simple mistake or wishful thinking?