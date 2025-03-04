Yes, even the balalaika. I bought it in 1976 on a trip to what is now St Petersburg but was then Leningrad, a fine city in which a young KGB trainee by the name of Vladimir Putin was studying advanced interrogation techniques and the rewriting of history.

The balalaika is an unusual instrument, having only three strings. Two are tuned to the same note and the third is a perfect fourth higher. This makes it easy for beginners to play Bye-Bye Blackbird but almost impossible to play anything else.