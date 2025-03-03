Shropshire Star
Peter Rhodes on cheap flights, welfare theft and a dodgy tummy at 30,000 feet

The Climate Change Committee says we must change our ways to achieve net zero: heat pumps for all, fewer flights, etc. Dream on.

By Peter Rhodes
Nobody I know wants a heat pump. And when it comes to flying, despite all those atmosphere-saving promises we made during the Covid pandemic, the truth is that Brits are coming to regard airliners like the Yanks do, as buses, to be hopped on and off a dozen times a year.

We have friends who love the atmosphere of the Cheltenham Gold Cup. However, this month they'll be watching it not at Cheltenham but on a big screen with better food, cheaper booze and excellent company. They'll be flying out and enjoying Gold Cup 2025 in Benidorm. And, they assure me, saving money in the process.

