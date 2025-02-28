Peter Rhodes on Lords, gorillas and missiles that go “plop!”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But then it's not exactly a source of national pride, either. Especially to those of us who believe the Lords, the finest old folks' club in Britain, should have been closed down years ago.

Earlier this week, I reported that the US had pumped 500 billion dollars into the defence of Ukraine.

A reader asks, surely you mean 350 billion? Other sources suggest between 100 and 150 billion.

I was tempted to correct my original figure but, hell, if Trump doesn't claim 500 billion this week, he probably will next week, or the week after that. If the first casualty of war is truth, the second is maths.