Peter Rhodes on the definition of 'working people' and giving it all she's got, Captain

Keir Starmer has defined them as: “People who earn their living, rely on our (public) services and don't really have the ability to write a cheque when they get into trouble." Rachel Reeves suggests: “Working people are people who go out to work and work for their incomes.” Curious. Why does the act of going out to work seemingly matter to the Chancellor but not to the PM?

Here's a much simpler definition. Working people are those people who will be seen dancing in the streets after the Budget. I bet there won't be many.