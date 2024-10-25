Peter Rhodes on the definition of 'working people' and giving it all she's got, Captain
Only six days to go before we solve the greatest mystery in today's politics. What does Downing Street mean by “working people,” the ones who allegedly have nothing to fear from the Budget?
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Keir Starmer has defined them as: “People who earn their living, rely on our (public) services and don't really have the ability to write a cheque when they get into trouble." Rachel Reeves suggests: “Working people are people who go out to work and work for their incomes.” Curious. Why does the act of going out to work seemingly matter to the Chancellor but not to the PM?
Here's a much simpler definition. Working people are those people who will be seen dancing in the streets after the Budget. I bet there won't be many.