Peter Rhodes on fighting migration, getting people off benefits and the enduring fascination of a breathtaking car chase

Would-be Tory leader Robert Jenrick pledges to kick out hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, with all the stern-faced conviction of a man who knows he may never be in a position to expel anyone.

It's a fact that the only place to win the war on migration is on the mainland of France. Trying to eject illegals once they have slipped into Britain, especially if they have stayed long enough to have what our soft-hearted courts call a “family life” (about nine months and ten minutes), is hopeless. No British politician wants to be associated with heartbreaking images of fathers being torn away from their distraught, photogenic and English-speaking children.