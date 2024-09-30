Peter Rhodes on a slip of the tongue, deaths to envy and the ritual of dressing for dinner

According to one new and deeply dodgy email: “Your PC is infected with 689 VURUSES.” Including the Can't Spell for Toffee virus, presumably.

In an unfortunate moment at Conference, Keir Starmer called for the release of “sausages” before correcting it to “hostages.” In a perfect world, public and pundits alike would regard this as the harmless error it was and let it fade from history.