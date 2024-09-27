Peter Rhodes on pints, half-pints and potty mouths Down Under
Academics in Cambridge claim that if pubs abandoned classic Imperial pint glasses for smaller measures, it might improve the nation's health. This has generated a debate between supporters of the pint and health-focused tipplers.
The row goes to the heart of Britain's ancient Right-Left divide, with the health lobby denouncing boozers as Neanderthals and the pint-supporters dismissing the smaller-glass lobby as wimps.
In Australia the so-called schooner, a measure somewhere between the pint and half-pint, is popular. And the Ozzies know their beer, as anyone following Colin from Accounts (BBC2) can testify.
Judging by this riotous drama, Oz is a land of unrestrained cussing where the F-word and C-word are thrown around with abandon at friends and enemies alike. You may think this flood of filth is exaggerated but I've seen it in real life.