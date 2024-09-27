Peter Rhodes on pints, half-pints and potty mouths Down Under

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The row goes to the heart of Britain's ancient Right-Left divide, with the health lobby denouncing boozers as Neanderthals and the pint-supporters dismissing the smaller-glass lobby as wimps.

In Australia the so-called schooner, a measure somewhere between the pint and half-pint, is popular. And the Ozzies know their beer, as anyone following Colin from Accounts (BBC2) can testify.

Judging by this riotous drama, Oz is a land of unrestrained cussing where the F-word and C-word are thrown around with abandon at friends and enemies alike. You may think this flood of filth is exaggerated but I've seen it in real life.