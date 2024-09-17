Peter Rhodes on widows, wars and what aren't we being told about the US elections?

To be fair, all new prime ministers begin the job on a tide of goodwill and then watch helplessly as their popularity plummets. In the old days you could judge a politician's appeal by the number of babies named after him. Starmer himself was named for the founder of the Labour Party, Keir Hardy, and in the 1940s thousands of little boys were christened Winston in honour of Churchill.

So watch the birth announcements closely over the coming months. It may be, as his policies become accepted and his popularity rises, that we'll see a crop of baby Keirs.