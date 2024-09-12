Peter Rhodes on scandals, tragedies and how blaming politicians has replaced Acts of God

Meanwhile, Tony Blair was interviewed recently by Sophie Ridge who asked whether tragedies such as Grenfell Tower, the Post Office scandal and the national disgrace of contaminated blood indicated “a failure of leadership” in government.

Blair replied: “This is a difficult thing to say, but . . . however good your system is and however well-intentioned it is, and however hard people work, they're going to make mistakes.” For this moment of blinding frankness and common sense, Blair has been denounced as “despicable” by the Fire Brigades Union. But he's right and they're wrong.