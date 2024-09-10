Peter Rhodes on figs, forecasting and the strange business of changing the law by ballots

Despite what much of our London-based media seem to think, England and the UK are not the same thing. As anyone in a kilt will tell you.

It is ironic that in an age when super-computers can deliver the most accurate weather forecasts in history, the forecasters still can't agree where the West Midlands ends and the East Midlands begins. They refer to entire regions on the national map with a vague sweep of the hand. The North? Well it's sort of there-ish.