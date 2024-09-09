Peter Rhodes on fake accents, delayed justice and finding the buck on your desk

When will that be? Before or after anyone is prosecuted over Grenfell Tower? Before or after anyone is jailed for sewage pollution? Before or after we get all the answers about the 1974 Birmingham Pub Bombings? Under successive governments this country has become a world leader on kicking things into the long grass.

Don't expect things to change. Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner's dithering interview on Today (Radio 4) was just what you'd expect from someone who has spent all their life in opposition where politics is based on slagging off those in power rather than coming up with any practical solutions. Suddenly, the buck stops on your own desk and people are looking to you for action. Scary, isn't it?