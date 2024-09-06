Peter Rhodes on politics, religion and a curious experience under hypnosis

But then we should be wary of imprinting adult anxieties on carefree little creatures who have only been on this planet for 50-odd months. Some years ago, for a feature, I had a session of regressive (past lives) hypnotherapy with a hypnotist called Joe Keaton. In a matter of moments, I was lying on his couch and being transported back to the age of five.

“Peter, it's your first day at school!” intoned Keaton, dramatically. To my acute embarrassment, I dissolved into helpless sobbing with huge tears rolling into my ears. I felt all the abandonment, the loneliness, the insecurity of being taken from home and into the care of strangers that you'd expect any shy little five-year-old to suffer.