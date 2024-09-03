Shropshire Star
Peter Rhodes on eternal life, the Iron Lady and plans for robbing the rich

We're going to live for ever – again. A drug used to treat diabetes and obesity is reportedly so potent that it might cure or prevent other ailments. The usually-sober Daily Telegraph headlines it as the “fountain of youth.”

By Peter Rhodes
Published
Reality check. In the 1990s, I read a report on progress being made on treatments that would lead us towards immortality. Unfortunately, at the then rate of progress, the breakthrough was still decades in the future. I did the maths to discover that I might achieve immortality - but not until I was 84.

A controversial portrait of Margaret Thatcher has been moved in Downing Street because Keir Starmer allegedly finds it “unsettling.”

