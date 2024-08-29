Talking Telford: Secrets of the Wrekin uncovered in the unlikeliest of places

They came in the form of old, unloved maps which were drawn up half a century ago and discarded, possibly several times. They don’t lead to buried treasure - but for all the joy I felt when I found them, they might as well do.

The knowledge I stumbled upon pertains to the Needle’s Eye on the Wrekin, a local landmark which regular readers might remember/be quite sick of by now (delete as appropriate). To quickly recap: near the summit of the famous old hill is a severe crack in the prehistoric volcanic rock, which has created a narrow and claustrophobic corridor that can just about be squeezed through by most folk, even if it’s on hands and knees.