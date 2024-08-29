Peter Rhodes on pennies, Oasis and will a new law hunt down women who hate men?

Who knows? According to an old saying, you should studiously avoid witnessing two manufacturing processes; the first is sausage-stuffing and the second is the making of English law.

One golden legal rule applies. A new law, in order to be a good law, must create more work for lawyers than the old law. I dare say a nice little misandry clause, with a few complex sub-clauses, will keep m'learned friends in good claret for many years to come.