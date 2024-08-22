Peter Rhodes on Stonehenge, a “golden age” of education and what will become of the battle of the sexes?

Happy days. Back then, you simply strolled around the monument. If such liberty were allowed in today's society, trippers would swarm over Stonehenge in their thousands, chip off fragments as souvenirs or felt-tip inane messages. The population of our little island has soared from 50 million to almost 70 million in a lifetime. Why are so many of them idiots?

Here we go again. A proposed law against misogyny is designed to protect women and girls from violence and offence. But the road to hell is paved with good intentions and already critics are warning that this could lead to censorship. The so-called battle of the sexes has been a staple of British humour and culture for more than 1,000 years .