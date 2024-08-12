Peter Rhodes on slogans, disruption and how to dress for a civil war
The family and friends of a Just Stop Oil campaigner jailed for participating in 50,000 hours of disruption on the M25 have reportedly complained they will “miss her childcare.”
Quite so. Being inconvenienced is simply horrid, isn't it?
For me, the two most chilling moments in the post-Southport riots were 1) a brief video showing a rioter casually smashing house windows and 2) the appearance on social media of the names and addresses of officials, lawyers and others involved in migration.
The first showed a typical foot-soldier of the disorder: young, violent, uncaring and, above all, too thick to fear any consequences.