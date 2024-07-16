Peter Rhodes on crowded prisons, the future of Isas and spending more time with the kids

Our shiny new Government's plan to reduce prison overcrowding? It's something on the lines of: Fling wide the penitentiary gates and let the villains free. I'm not sure if football is coming home but domestic violence probably is.

Meanwhile, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves and her colleagues in the Treasury apply themselves to the hallowed task of separating wealth from its rightful owners, consider the small print for that bedrock of middle-class, middle-aged security, the ISA (Individual Savings Account). There are worrying whisperings going on.

Everyone knows that Isa interest is tax free. But only diamonds are forever and who knows what may change? As one personal-finance website warns us: “The favourable tax treatment of Isas may not be maintained in the future.”

Only last week a savings guide from my building society advised: “Isas are a savings scheme initiated by the Government and are subject to change by them.”

And just a few days back Ben Wilkinson who has the great job-description of Head of Money at the Daily Telegraph admitted: “As Labour looks to scrape together every bit of tax it can, I’m struggling to see how the current Isa regime will survive.”

How long before we see the return of that tried-and-trusted domestic saving device, the mattress?

Did I dream it or does anyone else remember hearing during the election campaign that Keir Starmer was intending to work no later than 6pm on Fridays, to spend more time with the children and that his wife, Victoria, was a very private person who hated the limelight? It was a couple of weeks ago, just before they jetted off to the States for the glittering Nato celebrations. Maybe the 6pm curfew only applies after formal invitations accepted by the former PM have been amended and honoured. Delete “Sunak,” insert “Starmer.” Rough old game.

As for spending more time with the kids, the Starmers' children are 15 and 13, the sort of ages when, even in the happiest of families, the offspring want to spend less time with Dad, not more. Especially if it involves dancing.