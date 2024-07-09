Peter Rhodes on power, policies and the quiet dignity of a beaten PM’s wife

Simple. The party lost votes to the left (Lib-Dems) and to the right (Reform UK).

Therefore, the Tories must move left. And right.

I bet many who had their political wakening during the past 14 years are dismayed at how quickly the moment of triumph passes.

If this were a football competition, there would be days of boozy celebration, an open-top bus tour of the city and a glitzy civic reception.