Shropshire Star
Close

Peter Rhodes on power, policies and the quiet dignity of a beaten PM’s wife

How will the Tories ever get back into power?

Plus
By Mark Drew
Published
Dignified –Outgoing Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty, brolly in hand

Simple. The party lost votes to the left (Lib-Dems) and to the right (Reform UK).

Therefore, the Tories must move left. And right.

I bet many who had their political wakening during the past 14 years are dismayed at how quickly the moment of triumph passes.

If this were a football competition, there would be days of boozy celebration, an open-top bus tour of the city and a glitzy civic reception.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular