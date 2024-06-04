Shropshire Star
Peter Rhodes on Trump, Hitler and how best to mark the passing of a tyrant

As those 34 damning verdicts were delivered, Donald Trump slipped into the royal We, as Mrs Thatcher did from time to time (“We have become a grandmother,” etc).

“We didn't do anything wrong,” declared Trump, implying that whatever happened he was not alone. In case anyone missed the point, he added: “I'm a very innocent man.” Not merely innocent, you will note, but very innocent which is a degree of innocence bordering on hugely innocent, massively innocent or entirely innocently innocent.

