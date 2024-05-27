Peter Rhodes on ghouls, volunteers and jumping through hoops for a card

In an idle moment I decided to apply for the Veteran Card which, according to Whitehall: “Provides a memento of service and signifies your belonging to the Armed Forces community,” and, all being well, may entitle former regulars and reservists to discounted travel and other bargains.

Two hours later, after two online attempts, many security questions, several passwords and a clutch of activation codes (which can take several minutes to arrive on your mobile but vanish after just15 minutes), I terminated my application.