Peter Rhodes on another flood, a gift for the taxman and how today's novelty becomes tomorrow's pest

You may think I bang on a bit about the constant hikes in premiums for car, household and other insurance policies. But I'm merely reflecting widespread anger, as with the infuriated reader who recently told me how, with no explanation, her car premium had simply doubled.

So why isn't this nationwide sense of indignation seen in Parliament? Why are there no peers or backbenchers speaking up for the common man, and woman? The answer may come in a report from the Office for Budget Responsibility following the latest Budget. It reports that Insurance Premium Tax (IPT), paid directly to the taxman on most policies, is now raking in more than £8 billion a year – more than HMRC gets from inheritance tax.