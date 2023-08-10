Peter Rhodes on bidding farewell to old things and being lectured by young things

Greta Thunberg

Actually, it's three victories. We usually count the results for the entire century, including 1966.

***

Farewell, old friends. In the space of a few days, two of my prized possessions from days of yore have given up the ghost.

My Dunn & Co summer jacket, at least 30 years old, my companion on jobs all around the world, has developed a terminal rip. Meanwhile, my plastic shopping bag from the great Scottish store Jenners, of about the same vintage, has parted company with its handle and, after multiple fixes with staples and pop rivets, finally seems beyond repair.

The trading names Dunn and Jenners have long vanished from our high streets but their products went on and on. Doesn't it irritate you to be lectured on recycling stuff and saving the planet by kids younger than your own clothes? I've got socks older than Greta Thunberg.

Days of yore? Historical period, just before yesteryear.

***

Talking of saving the planet, what exactly is the message in Chris Packham's latest series, Earth (BBC2)? The series traces the history of our planet from creation through a series of cataclysmic near-extinctions to the present day. At a time when we are supposed to live in fear and dread of climate change, Packham seems to be quite relaxed about every living thing being atomised from time to time because Earth generally puts itself right, after 200 million years or so . . .

***

Anyway, though my bag and jacket have vacated this existence, I am pleased to report my “yacht classic” windcheater still looks like new. It was from C&A (ask your grandparents).

***