Peter Rhodes on generosity, nostalgia and a buzzing new cure for constipation
Premium
The Government’s first energy networks commissioner, Nick Winser, says homeowners should get “generous” compensation if they agree to have Britain's new generation of power lines built nearby. But what does any Government understand by the word “generous”?
Only a few days ago the work and pensions secretary, Mel Stride, suggested unemployed over-50s might consider becoming delivery riders. Maybe he thinks that's a generous idea. The rest of us probably don't.