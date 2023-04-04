Peter Rhodes on cynical bankers, unasked questions and skipping the light fandango

Keith Reid – a secret goes to the grave

A review of Richard Fisher’s new book, The Long View, reveals the bankers’ abbreviation for such cynical short-termism when people know they can make a packet and flee before things go wrong. Apparently it's well known in bank and hedge-fund circles but I'd never come across it before. It's IBG/YBG and it stands for I’ll Be Gone / You’ll Be Gone.

Keith Reid, the Procol Harum member who wrote A Whiter Shade of Pale has died suddenly. For years he had promised that before he died he would reveal the meaning of the song's enigmatic lyrics. The Grim Reaper, as is so often the case, had other ideas.

I wonder how many secrets are lost to the grave because some people fail to divulge and others neglect to ask the question. I have often regretted not asking my father who Aunt Maude was.

In September 1939 my father and his brother, aged 14 and 10 respectively, were among millions of British city children taken from their families and evacuated to the safety of the countryside. I know that my father was bussed from Bradford into the Yorkshire Dales and that at the end of the day an elderly spinster called Maude agreed to take both brothers. They stayed for many months and the transition from the gritty poverty of industrial Bradford to the genteel Dales was a life-enhancing event which spurred Dad's ambition and raised his prospects. It is no exaggeration to say that Aunt Maude made him the man be became.

But who was Aunt Maude? Where did she and her two little evacuees live? I should have asked but never did and when Dad died suddenly at 65, that chapter of our family life was lost for ever.