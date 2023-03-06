Peter Rhodes on state aid, red tape and squinting for a glimpse of the Coronation

Nice abbey – shame about the views

“Some of those who do manage to squeeze in would probably be better off staying at home and watching it on the telly.” Private Eye magazine on Westminster Abbey's restricted views of the Coronation. True enough. I was in one of the much-envied press seats for the Charles and Diana wedding at St Paul's in 1981. Couldn't wait to get home and see it properly on TV.

When she appeared on Desert Island discs, the late, great Betty Boothroyd's selection of hits included Ethel Merman belting out There's No Business Like Show Business. Boothroyd was a former professional dancer who brought brassy showbiz glamour into her job as Speaker of the House of Commons. She glittered like a diamond tiara among the dowdy frocks and drab, grey suits of the chamber. She saw daily evidence of the old saying: Politics is show business for ugly people.

The passing of shouty Betty Boothroyd and Mrs Thatcher's noisy, opinionated press officer Bernard Ingham within the space of a few days is a reminder of how colourful politics used to be. We shall not see their like again.

First, would-be migrants have to cross the Channel in rubber dinghies. Next, under the latest Whitehall wheeze, these asylum seekers will be given an11-page questionnaire. The result is the sort of process that might have been dreamed up by It's a Knockout in partnership with the the Open University. But is it a means of cutting the backlog of applicants or simply an amnesty which will encourage yet more horrors in the Channel?