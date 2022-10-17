Peter Rhodes on a shortage of blood, a shortage of cash but a surfeit of glorious apples

Tony Hancock – very nearly an armful

Now, I am aware that the above item is not exactly riveting. However, having trawled through the papers and followed the TV and radio bulletins carefully, the news about this year's bumper apple harvest is just about the only good news I can find.

NHS Blood and Transplant has triggered an “amber alert” because of a shortage of blood. An appeal has been launched for more donors. Good luck with that. Like any considerate citizen I responded to this news by visiting the NHS website to be told: “We've got a lot of people using our website right now . . . .your estimated wait time is about 28 minutes. You can continue to wait or try again later.” You don't exactly feel like an honoured guest. We are used to being put on hold by banks and energy companies. But the NHS . . ?

As things stand I am precisely in balance on the blood-transfusion front. I have received one pint (tonsils, 1963) and donated one pint (feature, 1983). Like Anthony Aloysius St John Hancock, I've done my bit.

Incidentally, if you are over 60 and not thinking: “A pint? That's very nearly an armful,” there's probably something wrong with you.

I wasn't impressed with Private Eye's coverage of the Queen's death but its item on the financial Armageddon following the mini-budget was spot-on. The economy? It's gone down the Kwasi Khazi.

The Chancellor's mini-budget (which may be of blessed memory by the time this appears), was based on the theory of trickle-down economics which tells us that if you make the rich richer, they will spend their money, which will also make the poor richer. The snag is that money is extremely glutinous stuff and tends to stick rather than trickle.