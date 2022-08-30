Peter Rhodes on claustrophobia, rich parents and beating those energy bills

In the Channel service tunnel

A reader points out how ironic it would be if the official go-ahead for driverless cars, due any time now, was given by a driverless government.

Those images of Eurotunnel passengers stranded in a service tunnel deep beneath the English Channel may or may not have ticked your claustrophobia panic buttons. Like many people, I have a dread of enclosed spaces but this service tunnel looked big and airy enough not to trigger the medical condition known as the yabbadabbadoos. Indeed, it was reassuring to know such a tunnel even exists.

My problem would have been more bladder-related. Woody Allen described being stuck in a lift and admitted: “The situation called for leadership, so I led the screaming.” Stuck in that tunnel for five hours, I would have led the, well, you can probably guess.

By chance, England's energy-cap nightmare was announced on the same day as our new washing machine was installed. I have no idea how good it is because, naturally, we have switched off all electrical appliances and are currently soaping our washing and slapping it on a flat stone at the village pond. One day we may be able to afford to switch on the washing machine. And if not us, then maybe the grandchildren. Think positive.

In January, 19-year old Zara Rutherford became the youngest person to fly around the world in a microlight. Her brother Mack has just bettered her achievement, completing the flight in a shorter time and aged only 17. They are an inspirational pair and we should be proud of them. However, being a brilliant pilot does does not always guarantee a brilliant grasp of reality.

After his epic flight, Mack urged other youngsters: “Just follow your dreams, no matter how old you are. Work hard and move forward to achieve your goals.” The Rutherford kids are the children of professional pilots and both attend top fee-paying schools. And while nothing can dim their successes, it is a fact that not all kids are able to follow their dreams. “Moving forward” is always easier if you have rich parents behind you.