Peter Rhodes on the next Coronation, electoral pacts and the haggis vote

Will we dance for King Charles?

PS: I am aware, thanks, that under the devolution arrangements, haggises are not entitled to vote.

Despite lockdown parties, Brexit, the Rwanda shambles and soaring inflation, an opinion poll suggests that more people think Boris Johnson would make a better prime minister than Keir Starmer. I suggested some time ago that the ultimate result of Partygate would be the Tories keeping their leader but Labour losing theirs. Let's see what next week's by-elections bring.

There are claims that Labour and the Lib-Dems have a secret pact over the by-elections in Wakefield and Devon. Few Labour bigwigs have been spotted in Tiverton & Honiton while top Lib-Dems seem thin on the ground on Wakefield's campaign trail.

Amusingly, these alleged election pacts are based on the belief that the more the Great British Public sees politicians in the flesh, the more it adores them. Some of the massive egos in Westminster may believe this, but is there any supporting evidence? In my experience of election campaigns, the party in power gets booed, punched or egged. The other parties get ignored.

Incidentally, it's a while ago now but I still glow with pride at the public's Jubilee reaction to the Queen and Boris. It is a healthy, and rare, sort of democracy where the proletariat cheers the head of state but boos the politicians. Long may she reign.

A friend takes me to task for suggesting the next Coronation will be a riotously enjoyable affair like the Platinum Jubilee. Yes, I know a coronation is a solemn, nay, spiritual event. Even so, the Brits have a long track record, when confronted by anything intensely serious, of holding street parties, drinking to excess and dancing the Lambeth Walk. Oi!