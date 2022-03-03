Rhodes on gagging orders, windy forecasts and how an army of mothers could rattle Putin

The boys will not come home

In the coming days, thousands of Russian families will be notified that their husbands, sons or brothers have been killed in Putin's “special military operation” in Ukraine. They hoped for a quick, clean invasion to oust the “Nazis” in Kiev. Instead, they got a bloodbath.

Normally in forecasting how a conflict will develop, analysts count the number of troops, tanks, warplanes and battleships on each side. But there is another army. It is the army of distraught mothers and grandmothers pouring into public squares and brandishing photographs of their doomed, conscripted boys who will never come home.

It hasn't happened yet. This is probably because, by arrests, threats and branding them “foreign agents”, the Kremlin has managed to silence the organisation known as Soldiers' Mothers of Russia. But if the mothers summon their courage and march, it will be as powerful a weapon against Putin as any armoured brigade.

You cannot watch Channel 4 News without feeling you are in the presence of people much better than yourself. It positively oozes holier-than-thou liberal goodness. However, now come claims that some C4 female staff involved in employment issues concerning equal pay, discrimination and harassment have been forced to sign gagging orders to prevent them talking about their experiences. So that's Channel 4 – squeaky-clean and committed to freedom of speech. Well, mostly . . .

Can watching the wrong news channel seriously damage your health? I couldn't help noticing in the recent storms the huge difference between wind speeds forecast by the BBC and Sky. At the height of Storm Eunice, Sky TV's weather service forecast four hours with winds of 22, 29, 34 and 31mph. For the same hours, the BBC forecast 62, 63, 63 and 64mph. I can only assume the Beeb deals in sudden gusts while Sky prefers to use average wind speeds. It may be worth remembering this for next time.