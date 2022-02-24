Peter Rhodes on a shortage of babies, an Olympian bill and a line that Shakespeare never wrote

The Olympic flag blows in the wind at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: AP Brynn Anderson

The £26 million Britain invested in the Please Love China Olympics seems a lot to pay for the privilege of watching a succession of plucky Brits you've never heard of falling over. At the end of it, we had one gold and one silver.

Undismayed, UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday declared bullishly: “Just getting everyone here safely to their start lines was an achievement.” You think?

I referred yesterday to the tip “never eat anything bigger than your head” being wrongly attributed to the American writer P J O'Rourke. It happens all the time. Take the famous line: “Oh, what a tangled web we weave / When first we practise to deceive.” It sounds like Shakespeare. It ought to be Shakespeare. Yet it was actually penned by Sir Walter Scott, 200 years after Shakespeare died. One for the pub quiz.

Big day today. It is the second birthday of our live-in grandson. How quickly it has come. In 24 lightning-fast months, he has morphed from a bruised, battered and bewildered little scrap of humanity in the labour ward to a beautiful, self-confident toddler who starts each day by kicking off his sleeping bag yelling: “Hello, feet!” He tears through the house brandishing a crayon and shouting “Quick, quick!” because the essence of life at two is drawing cars and the quicker you start drawing them, the more you can draw in a day. He has enriched our lives more than anything I can think of. What a privilege it is to be a granddad.

Meanwhile, both in the UK and around the world, fertility is declining, in Britain's case by a startling four per cent between 2019 and 2020. Some of this is blamed on couples waiting longer before having kids, which may be sensible. But I suspect another factor. Traditionally, a baby was about the only thing a young couple could acquire. Today they can acquire holidays, cars, smartphones, university loans, mortgages, wide-screen TVs and designer kitchens. It doesn't leave much time, space, or dosh, for a baby.