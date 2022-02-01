Peter Rhodes on a blond buffoon, fake respect for a duke and why cops looked the other way

Downing Street cops – what did they know?

I suspect it's because they didn't recognise that any crime was being committed. This, after all, was Downing Street, the nerve centre of the fight against Covid. It was a workplace and the people inside were working together, and possibly relaxing after work together. It would take some remarkably brave – or stupid – police officers to force their way in and start handing out fixed-penalty tickets. Imagine the chorus of rage and derision if they had done so – or the headlines: “Bungling cops nick Covid heroes.” It would have been the equivalent of a Downing Street cop in 1940 arresting Churchill for lighting a cigar in the blackout.

While Boris's political enemies chorus that “the laws must apply to everyone,” that's not how the cops operate. If it was, you'd never see a police car speeding. Police are trained to use their discretion. They might have seen a world of difference between a socially distanced wind-down after work in the Downing Street garden for people fighting Covid, and a Facebook-organised kickabout in your local park by a bunch of non-spacing lads.

I am no great fan of Boris Johnson. I warned years ago that it would be a grave mistake for the Tories to elect him as leader. I actually reduced the choice to: “Gove good, Johnson bad.” Yet the blond buffoon has become the most potent election-winning Tory leader since Margaret Thatcher.

Johnson has delivered Brexit and given the Tories a huge majority in the Commons. Labour, Remainers, the Lib-Dems and Boris's sworn enemies in the media know they cannot defeat him democratically. The Partygate nonsense is part of a campaign to scupper him by other means. This is not about principles. It is all about power.