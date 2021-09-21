Peter Rhodes on phone scams, unpredictable medicines and a celebration of the absurd

Sean Lock – priceless

Phone users are being warned of a new breed of ultra-convincing scams. That'll make a difference from the old, unconvincing sort, like the one I had a few days ago. “Hello,” someone announced in a deep Indian accent, “my name is James Frazer.” As if.

People often ask me: “So tell us, Rhodes, what's the secret, at your immense age, of your razor-sharp incisiveness, astonishing powers of deduction and dazzling mental capacity?” To which I reply: “Red wine, dark chocolate and plenty of, er, thingy, you know, that crunchy stuff, it'll come to me in a minute. . .”

In the meantime, my daily dose of the drug amlodipine may be useful. Latest research suggests the drug, commonly prescribed to lower blood pressure, may also keep a form of dementia at bay. I wouldn't be at all surprised.

The moment I started taking amlodipine, not only did my blood pressure improve but I also stopped getting hangovers and my regular migraines vanished. Another blood-pressure drug was famously discovered to restore lost hair. You don't always get what it says on the bottle. The Royal Pharmaceutical Society's coat of arms carries the Latin motto: “Habenda Ratio Valetudinis,”which translates loosely as “We must pay attention to our health.” Another useful Latin motto for medics is “Sugere et videre” or “Suck it and see.”

I was never a great fan of Sean Lock. He always seemed to be on shows I never watched. But after his recent death, Auntie Beeb is showing his 2002 TV comedy series, 15 Storeys High, on iPlayer. First broadcast on Radio 4 and later on the Beeb, it is beautifully observed and one of the funniest shows now available. Lock co-wrote and starred in the series, based on two losers sharing a flat in London.

If you love comedy of the utterly absurd kind, catch the episode when his flatmate Errol (Benedict Wong) gets a job in the local fish market. His first assignment is sexing whitebait. Priceless.