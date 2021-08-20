Peter Rhodes on Bob Dylan's legacy, a warning on guns and predicting the fall of Kabul

John Stalker – warning on guns

And what, we may ask, about the statue of a naked Ariel with Prospero which still graces the front of the BBC's Broadcasting House? It was carved by that raging deviant Eric Gill who by his own admission was heavily into incest and bestiality. Do you bin an artist's whole lifetime of work if he is exposed as a pervert? In this age of statue-toppling, I'm amazed Gill's carving doesn't fall.

After the shotgun massacre in Plymouth, police are being urged to make stricter checks on gun owners, including trawling the internet for any hint of hate speech. It's a long overdue idea but this is a matter for law-makers, not the cops. The killers responsible for Britain's worst massacres, at Hungerford and Dunblane, used legally owned weapons. The crucial question is how to keep guns away from potential killers. I recall in the wake of Dunblane a senior police officer offering a simple solution. He took the view that anyone who wanted to have a gun at home was, by definition, an unfit person to have one.

The late John Stalker, former Deputy Chief Constable of Greater Manchester, had this to say about guns and shooters: “In Britain applicants for firearms certificates do not have to be put through any psychological filter, so the mental suitability of an applicant is not properly considered.” That was back in 1996. Still haven't learned, have we?