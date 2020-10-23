Peter Rhodes on changing words, jumbo justice and the endless saga of the Birmingham Pub Bombings

The plaintiff is a pachyderm

And looking back at the early days of Covid reporting, how much will be revealed as wishful thinking, fake science, wild rumours and plain old-fashioned cobblers?

I am keeping the cutting from optimistic early September when new cases were running at only 2,000 a day, in which a national columnist admonished us for being scared of the virus thus: “Once upon a time we were Blighty, not Frighty.” Maybe so. But September's 2,000 daily cases have soared to 20,000 a day, largely because some people didn 't take it seriously. If we abandon Frighty, Armageddon comes to Blighty.

Yet the side-effects of Covid-19 shouldn't be ignored. What can really muck up your Christmas is not a profusion of viruses but a desperate shortage of plumbers and dentists. If you've just lost a filling and your pipes are frozen, comfort and joy suddenly vanish.

As I reported yesterday, Home Secretary Priti Patel may order an inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham Pub Bombings. Good. It is hard to describe to today's under-60s what an appalling episode this was. From the carnage of the night to the national shame as we learned that the wrong people had been prosecuted, it was a massive, and unsolved, story.

Journalists of my generation grew up with it, from the unspeakable sights and smells of the shattered pubs to the release, 17 years later of the wrongly-convicted Birmingham Six. My contributions included an interview in 1990 with one of the Six, Hugh Callaghan, behind bars at Long Lartin high-security prison. He was calm, optimistic, dignified. I wrote a long, carefully argued piece and ended by stating that I had "this awful, creeping feeling" that Hugh Callaghan was innocent. When Callaghan published his memoirs, Cruel Fate, three years later, he claimed that after our meeting I had written: "If this guy is an IRA man, I will eat my hat." Not my exact words. As far as I can recall, this is the only time in 50 years as a journalist that I have been misquoted by an interviewee.