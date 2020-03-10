Peter Rhodes on fat-shaming, breath-shaming and celebrating British reserve - unreservedly

One hundred organisations, including the NHS and Weight Watchers have signed a document claiming that so-called “fat shaming” of the overweight is as unacceptable as sexism or racism. How strange. Haven't we all seen testimonials for the slimming industry that begin with fat shaming?

Sure enough, Weight Watchers' current online case-studies include Aletia who “didn’t want her sons teased about her size,” Yako who admits: “I was teased about my round face and round body,” William who relates: “I was teased incessantly about my weight.” and Nicole: “I was 13 years old and incredibly ashamed of my weight.” In other words it was teasing, shaming and embarrassment about obesity that was the spur to losing weight and getting fitter.

Now, imagine if all those teasers and taunters had followed today's advice and said nothing, or even assured their overweight friends that they looked just fine and lovely. What would have become of Aletia, Yako, William and Nicole? Only last week we heard of a woman suing the NHS because she was not “challenged” enough about her teenage desire to change gender. How long before patients suffering from obesity-related diabetes or cancer sue the NHS for allowing their condition to worsen by not fat-shaming them?

I gave up smoking more than 40 years ago not because of any health fears but after my dentist recoiled during an examination and told me my smoke-laden breath was “really quite offensive.” In other words, he breath-shamed me. I was angry and humiliated at the time but I bless the day he did it.

“It's a bit frustrating,” declares Fiona Bruce, describing the muted response of folk on Antiques Roadshow (BBC1) when their items are valued. On the American version of the show, punters celebrate wildly and have been known to faint. Over here, they tend to greet a £20,000 valuation for an old jug with “How awfully nice.” And a good thing, too.

There is quite enough whooping and whistling in our public life without extending it to that citadel of English manners, Antiques Roadshow. The American comic poet Ogden Nash, contrasting Brits to Yanks famously wrote: “English people disclaim sparkle and verve, But speak without reservations of their Anglo-Saxon reserve.” Long may it endure.

The NHS, too, must also endure. We may moan about it but when the coronavirus strikes, a national, state-funded service under central control is streets ahead of the me-first American system.

Over there, health care is provided by private doctors and insurance companies and you might even have to pay upfront for the diagnostic test for the virus, let alone any treatment. In the Land of the Free, nothing comes free.