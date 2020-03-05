Peter Rhodes on ducks, locusts and paying to have your ears syringed

Some years ago, preparing a feature on scuba diving, I surfaced from the depths to find I was deaf in one ear. An NHS nurse duly syringed the ear. It was a wonderfully effective, cost-free and liberating moment. Out spewed the compacted wax of yore. In flooded the crystal-clear sounds of normal conversation. In a column this week, Dr Michael Fitzpatrick describes syringing as “a most gratifying procedure to perform . . . few interventions bring such instant relief to patients.”

And yet in the same week a reader tells me she had to pay £35 to have an ear syringed privately as her GP says it is no longer a “funded service within the NHS.” When an organisation stops doing the things it does best, there are no winners.

Journalists do not have much in common with university lecturers. But one similarity is that when hacks or academics go on strike, hardly anyone notices. The lecturers have been on strike and are due to end their stoppages next week. Spot the difference?

Some good may yet come out of this coronavirus epidemic. In China, thanks to the wholesale closure of industries to prevent the disease from spreading, skies which were once brown with pollution are blue again. Across the world millions are discovering that much “essential” business travel is no such thing; you can do the presentation or fix the deals just as well by phone or video link.

In the meantime, can the BBC be a little brighter? The nation awoke on Tuesday to Nick Robinson on Today (Radio 4) imparting the latest coronavirus news in dark funereal tones, as though thousands had perished. At the time of his broadcast, 60 Britons had been diagnosed with the condition. Which means 64,999,940 of us had not.

I bet we're all surprised at Whitehall's plan to bring retired GPs and other health workers back into action. We already know that this virus preys on the elderly. Where is the logic in a 30-year-old patient with few serious symptoms being treated by a 70-year-old ex-GP, hauled off the golf course and pressed into service, who will keel over on day one?

Plans to send 100,000 ducks from China to deal with a plague of locusts in Pakistan appear to be on hold. Each duck can devour 200 locusts per day. But after the ducks-for-Pakistan project was mooted, experts ruled it out on the grounds that ducks need water and the locusts are concentrated in desert areas. The ducks may be disappointed but it's probably for the best.

As a general rule, when a job description looks this tantalising (free travel, good company, 24/7 dining, etc), a wise duck should look very closely at the pension arrangements. When they have eaten the locusts, what happens to the ducks? The future might not be so sweet. It might be sweet and sour.