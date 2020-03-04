Peter Rhodes on Boris's baby, marking VE-Day and job creation for lawyers

Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announced their engagement and her pregnancy on the same day. This may seem terribly progressive but it's been with us for ages. In many cultures over many millennia the man's traditional proposal of marriage went: “You're what . . ?”

A neighbour called around with some presents for our newly arrived grandchild. In some ways, especially in the sheer amount of kit deemed necessary (including a pram that cost more than some cars I have known), baby-rearing in the 2020s is different from anything that went before. But some things endure. The neighbour admired the pile of prezzies in nursery wrapping paper “Strange to have Peter Rabbit back in the house, isn't it?” she said. It certainly is.

Volunteers all over the country are busy arranging events to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, VE-Day, May 8. One of my local groups is appealing for singers and musicians, which sets alarm bells ringing. It is sometimes said that Britain is the only European country proud of its part in the 20th century. Britain went to war for a noble cause in 1939, and was on the winning side six year later. But it is a mystery why we insist on remembering it through a rose-tinted haze of We'll Meet Again, Roll Out the Barrel and Bluebirds over Dover. The Second World War was the most terrible conflict in human history, not a musical event.

In 1989 I interviewed Jack Bowen, a Tommy taken prisoner by the Japanese in 1941 and incarcerated in the infamous Kobe House prison camp. As the British soldiers wasted and died, the Japanese forced their comrades to bury them using a stock of old barrels as coffins. Sometimes the bodies were too big and the PoWs had to break bones to make them fit. Which was why, the old soldier told me, that at the annual Kobe House reunions after the war, the survivors sang plenty of songs but they never sang Roll Out the Barrel. It's more than 30 years since that interview but whenever I hear the song, I think of it.

The Government wants to make trespass illegal in a bid to stamp out occupations of fields, car parks, playgrounds and other open spaces by travellers. The Ramblers and other countryside groups argue that any such law might deter people from “accessing the outdoors” How so? Surely Whitehall's lawyers must be clever enough to draft a law which draws a clear line between half-a-dozen unauthorised caravans and a gaggle of jolly ramblers in woolly hats. You reckon?

Many years of observing Whitehall at work suggests the chief aim in writing a new law is to make it as confusing and contradictory as possible, which means the courts then have to sort it out. The anti-trespass law could keep them busy for years. And thus, one bunch of lawyers creates work for others. Cynical? Me?