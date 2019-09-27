Peter Rhodes on that Supreme Court ruling, a fear of holes and the promise of a four-day week

TRYPOPHOBIA is an irrational fear not of tripe but of small holes and clusters of circles and bumps, as seen in a honeycomb, lotus flower or crumpets. The latest Apple iPhone has a mini-cluster of small lens-holes and has been blamed for triggering trypophobic sensations of disgust in some sufferers. A trypophobic's nightmare: using an iPhone to photograph crumpets in a shower.

THREE courts considered Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament. Two of them, in effect, found him guilty. The other one - the High Court in London - said it was a political matter and nothing to do with the courts. Common sense tells us that the judges who delivered these very different opinions cannot all be right, or wrong. The case proves that the law is not so much a precise science as a jumble of varied and contradictory opinions held by different people. And while our MPs may be rogues, at least we can get rid of them. Judges - good, bad and indifferent - are for ever. Now that the Supreme Court has flexed its muscles in f our Parliamentary system on this issue, who knows what it will do next? I wonder how many duly elected MPs currently celebrating a great victory for parliamentary democracy will one day find themselves slapped down by the men and women of the Supreme Court who have never been elected by anybody.

BEST quote of the week. "This is nothing to do with Brexit." Gina Miller. Priceless, isn't she?

THE only way forward, we are assured by some politicians, is to replace Britain's famously unwritten constitution with a a written one. I can't work up much enthusiasm. By the time it is written, generations of lawyers will have grown fat on the proceeds, endless re-drafts will have been rejected and most of us will be dead.

THE Labour Party will enter the next General Election with a manifesto pledge to introduce a four-day week. The key words here are "manifesto pledge."

I HAVE never worked a four-day week but once, for a blessed time far away and long ago, I was employed on a nine-day fortnight. It was great. It was popular. It was quickly scrapped.

JOURNALISTS working for media companies in China are being ordered to sit a test to prove their understanding of President Xi's philosophy, known as Xi Jinping Thought. If they fail the test twice their credentials could be withdrawn, meaning the sack. Let us hope Whitehall is not inspired to do the same. The only thing harder to comprehend than Boris Thought is Jeremy Thought.

OUR changing language. Talking of hacks, did you notice how many radio and TV reporters told us that Thomas Cook had "clapsed" when we all knew it had collapsed?