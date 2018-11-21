Peter Rhodes on stress in the workplace, poverty Down Under and that offensive Father Ted

AH, the dazzling power of computers. After detailed 24/7 analysis of my shopping requirements in order to tailor pop-up adverts to my personal and very specific needs, BT Yahoo has just offered this stunningly well-targeted offer: "Małe urządzenie umożliwia śledzenie pojazdów używając Twojego smartfona." Quite so. Put me down for a dozen.

BUSINESS leaders and unions are urging the Government to make mental health in the workplace as important as physical health to combat conditions including stress and anxiety. Which sounds fine in principle. In practice, however, I have never worked in an office that did not thrive on a certain amount of these things. Take the stress and anxiety out of the workplace and who's doing any work?

I WASN'T at the production of Father Ted by Oldbury Rep where dozens walked out in protest at Nazi regalia, so I can't tell you for certain what was going on. But the swastika is a uniquely powerful and repulsive symbol and I can understand people wanting to get away from it. Then again, this could have been a case of infectious virtue-signalling when one person shows off their outrage and others, anxious not to appear un-outraged, join in.

BUT the oddest thing is that anybody would attend a production of any episode of Father Ted not being fully braced for something offensive. This, after all, is the show that mercilessly rubbished the Roman Catholic Church. It's hard to choose any episode that would not upset somebody.

MY personal favourites are the episodes when Ted kicks Bishop Brennan up the arse and when Craggy Island is visited by the TV star and recovering alcoholic Henry Sellers (Niall Buggy). But the first encourages violence against bishops and the second makes light of alcoholism. I could also see the Dairy Council taking umbrage at the suggestion, in the episode "Speed," that milkmen seduce customers. And don't get the feminists started on Ted judging the Lovely Girls Competition. So many episodes, so much offence to take.

IT is no bad thing that foreign officials from the UN occasionally come to Britain to report on the level of poverty and poor housing. Professor Philip Alston, the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty, reports widespread misery in Britain with 14 per cent living in poverty. However, the figure for his native Australia is not much better, at 13 per cent. And poverty among indigenous - aboriginal - Australians is comparable to Bangladesh and worse than anything we have seen in Britain for ages. Life expectancy for indigenous Australians is more than 10 years lower than for other Australians. Poverty in Kettleland? Tell us about it, Professor Pot.

SOME months ago I reported a sudden and inexplicable loss of interest in alcohol. Anyway, a surgeon suggested it might be connected to my eye drops. After some fiddling about with the dose and eye-dropping procedure, I have miraculously resumed my old friendship with Messrs Merlot and Rioja. I am cured of sobriety. Rejoishe.