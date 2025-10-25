Mark Andrews: A new career for Prince Andrew, generous cities, and why this 'benefits influencer' makes my blood boil

According to the Benefact Group, Wolverhampton is the third kindest city in the UK, Not as generous as Norwich, which took first place, obviously, but few places are. Remember, that's the city where Nicholas Parsons used to offer mink coats for £15 on Sale of the Century, and diamond rings for £40. Get four questions right, and he'd sell you a new car for £250, even if it was made by Briitsh Leyland.

The reason Wolverhampton and Norwich are deemed the kindest cities seems a bit tenuous to me, though. It is based on the number of nominations they make for money to be spent on charitable causes. Not donations, you understand, just nominations for who should receive other people's money.

And since I'm not paying, I'll give my nomination to Emily Cutter, a 37-year-old 'benefits influencer' from Taunton.

'Benefit influencer' Emily Cutter

Apparently, the effort off boasting about how she rinses the taxpayer for £1,590 a month has been taking its toll of late. So Emily has set up a Go Fund Me appeal so the public can help treat her to an £800 break in Tenerife or Turkey. If you're wavering about whether to chip in, bear in mind that she's been finding it a bit tough after quitting her role as a 'content creator' on Only Fans.

Now people in those less generous towns and cities may wonder why she doesn't just get a job like everyone else. Some folk can be very old-fashioned like that.

"I’m a lady of a very busy leisure and that’s how I intend to stay," she says.

So cut the girl some slack. As she explains, it's not as if she's asking anyone to pay for her three children to accompany her in the sun. They will stay with each off their three fathers.

Rachel Reeves, I do hope you are following this.

*****

And with Prince Andrew at a bit of a loose end, maybe he and Fergie should try their hands at social media. I'm sure "How we live in a 30-room mansion without doing a day's work" would go down a storm with a certain demographic. And certainly more entertaining than watching Meghan making honey.

*****

The thing I find particularly strange about Emily Cutter is her age. I can understand how a daft teenager might feel tempted to believe they can make a fortune just by talking into their phone, but wouldn't you expect a 37-year-old mother-of-three to know better? And realise that people who do work for a living might actually wish to spend their hard-earned on their own holidays instead?

I bet she thinks you really can buy mink coats for £15 too.