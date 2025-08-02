Mark Andrews:: Youngsters leaving Britain, end of the road for Jaguar boss, and why the Lionesses remind me of low-alcohol beer

I've got my tin hat on as I write this, and know I am opening a can of worms. But I have a confession to make.

Ladies' football - it doesn't interest me.

There, I've said it. I'm not some old sexist dinosaur who harrumphs 'why aren't they in the kitchen?', I acknowledge the fact that they often conduct themselves better than the men, and I'm genuinely pleased they won. But I've tried watching it, and just find it too slow, lacking in bite. Maybe old-fashioned chivalry also makes me worry somebody will get injured.

On a more cynical level, perhaps the lack of rapacious commercialism actually takes the urgency out of it.

Either way, it reminds me of non-alcoholic beer: more wholesome than the real thing, but something is missing.

And just as I find myself sheepishly explaining my lack of tennis knowledge during Wimbledon fortnight, and my inability to feign interest in Rugby Union during the Six Nations, I fear I should be apologising for my lack of excitement about the Lionesses. So sorry everyone.

*****

Emma Schubart of the right-leaning Adam Smith Institute, warns that Britain is 'betraying a generation' after a poll found more than half of 18–34-year-olds had considered leaving the UK. Low pay, high taxes and rising housing costs are seen as major reasons for wanting to quit.

"If they leave en mass we lose the innovation and creativity the younger generation provides," she warns.

One, a talented nuclear physicist called Oli White, has already made the move to Dubai, attracted by the all-year-round sunshine and absence of income tax. Could this mark the start of a devastating brain-drain from the UK?

Actually, I lied, Oli's not really a nuclear physicist. He's an 'influencer'. I suspect we'll somehow survive the loss of his 'innovation and creativity'.

*****

And isn't that the root of the crisis in the West at the moment? Another poll says workers under-35 have different views on what defines a good job, and hard graft and deferred gratification don't make the list

"Nine-to-fives with no remote flexibility is a deal-breaker," says the survey. 'Wellness days', mental health resources, and realistic workloads, are a top priority, along with inclusive language. They prefer side hustles to regular work.

The problem is that while our Millennials and Generation Z are 'following their dreams' and making TikTok videos, young people in the developing word are knuckling down with the 'rigid, corporate' and sometimes dirty business of actually making stuff. I wonder who will have the last laugh.

*****

Farewell to Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Adrian Mardell, who is to retire after 35 years with the company.

It is sad that somebody who has served the company for so long will always be remembered for the disastrous rebranding exercise featuring no cars, but lots of sinister-looking people in silly clothes.

His strategy, of moving Jaguar away from the cut-throat mass market and back to its roots as a niche luxury brand is actually a sensible one. But when your advertising campaign leaves people spending more time discussing gender politics than cars, you have screwed up.