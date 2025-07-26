Mark Andrews: Doctors saved my life, but I can't back their pay claim - and Jeremy channels the Listening Bank

Dr Ross Nieuwoudt, one of the ringleaders of the doctors' strike, is demanding a 29 per cent pay rise for junior doctors - sorry resident doctors - arguing that is how much their pay has been eroded by inflation since 2008.

Dr Nieuwoudt is 29, so he would have been 12 years old in 2008, when he thought the pay was ok. What was he, Doogie Howser's apprentice?

*****

As someone who owes my life to hospital doctors, it is hard for me to write this. But I really can't muster any sympathy for the action they are taking this weekend.

Last year the Government gave them a 22 per cent pay rise. This year they got 5.4 per cent, which even Dr Nieuwoudt conceded was 'generous' - although he said they should go on strike anyway. A newly qualified doctor gets £38,831 in their first year, which isn't a fortune, but it is topped up with substantial overtime payments, and many get help with housing. By the final year of training, their pay is about £72,000, so they're hardly on the breadline.

Yes the ;training is tough, but it is also paid for with the taxes of people doing equally hard jobs for £25,000 or £30,000 a year.

Dr Ross Nieuwoudt and Dr Melissa Ryan, leaders of the doctors' strike

Assuming Dr Nieuwoudt wasn't really Doogie Howser's apprentice in 2008, he went into the profession fully aware of what the pay was. Presumably because he wanted to do a worthwhile job with excellent prospects, the respect of the nation, and the potential for pretty good remuneration in later life.

Four years ago the doctors saved my life when I had a heart attack. But nobody has the right to a 29 per cent pay rise.

*****

As for pay not keeping up with inflation, well welcome to the club. Even if he was still at school, Dr Nieuwoud was presumably aware of the massive recession which gripped Britain following the banking crisis of 2008, and according to the TUC two-thirds of Britain is worse-off compared to 17 years ago.

The only people who have done well are MPs, public-sector managers and Fred the Shred. Maybe they should tap them up for a few quid.

*****

"It’s time for a new kind of political party," said Jeremy Corbyn, channelling the annoying yuppie out of the old Midland Bank advert. You remember, the one who strolled into his local branch, demanding a 'new kind of bank account'.

Jeremy Corbyn at the Birmingham bins strike picket line yesterday

The launch of Mr Corbyn's new party was beset by a few teething troubles, though. Like the argument about when the launch date would be, and who would be the leader. Which is some going for a party which, until Thursday had only two members.

They haven't agreed on a name yet, either. It was introduced by Mr Corbyn as Your Party, but a few minutes later Miss Sultana denied that was the name. So, for the time being it's A Party with No Name, s bit like Dewey Bunnell's horse, but hopefully more tuneful.

No policies, yet, either - they will be decided at a conference later in the year. Just as well there are a few tasty slogans and conspiracy theories to keep us going until then.Tax the rich! The system is rigged! I can see this going down a storm on social media, and the new cohort of 16-year-old voters will love it.

Anyhow, the great news is that Mr Corbyn ventured into the Midlands to lend his support to Birmingham's striking dustmen yesterday. Ooh, Jeremy Cor-bin!