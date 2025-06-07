Mark Andrews: How much 'courtesy or respect' do people who carry knives deserve?

"The panel found that PC Castle failed to act with self-control, did not treat the boy with courtesy or respect."

Twenty-first century Britain encapsulated in 21 words. They, of course, come from the panel which this week sacked Pc Lorne Castle, a decorated officer of 10 years' standing, for failing to show a mask-wearing, knife-carrying hooligan the respect that he warranted during an arrest.

Wouldn't you love to meet the people who sat on that panel? OK, probably not in a social setting. But I would love to see what they were like.

I'll wager they're probably not fans of The Sweeney. And I bet they wear lanyards.

*****