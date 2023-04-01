Mark Andrews – Asylum applications, Paul O'Grady, and rivers of blancmange

From Multistory Media PAUL OGRADY FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS: BACK IN BUSINESS Wednesday 15th July 2020 on ITV Pictured: Paul O'Grady (right) at Battersea with Rehoming & Welfare Co-ordinator Casey Joyce (right) and a litter of Jack Russell pups, just six-weeks-old, who have been hand-reared at home by Battersea staff. Paul OÕGrady is back at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home for this brand new 60-minute special, filmed during one of the most dramatic periods in its history. As the site re-opens following lockdown, itÕs happy days and back to the business of re-homing itÕs many furry residents. But back in March it was a very different story and we join Paul and the team as they worked against the clock to find families and temporary foster carers for dogs and cats before the sites were closed. With all three sites closing imminently, the priority is to rehome as many animals into temporary homes as possible in the coming days. Despite having five dogs at home already, Paul doesnÕt need to be asked to become a foster parent twice, stepping straight up to the mark: He meets a litter of Jack Russell pups, just six-weeks-old, who have been hand-reared at home by Battersea staff. Dude and his four sisters - Lola, Bumble, Hettie and little Dinky Ð who crawls straight inside PaulÕs coat. True to form, Paul is instantly besottedÉ Battersea would usually wait until puppies are eight-weeks-old before finding homes for them but due to the current unprecedented situation they need to fast-track the process. Paul also meets an adorable four-month-old Bichon Frise pup called Bobby, whose owners have brought him into Battersea after realising they didnÕt have enough time to train and care for him. A crucial stage in a pupÕs learning and development is between two to three months, so Bobby needs to be assessed by the team. Paul takes him outside to see how he responds to noises and other dogs. As lockdown looms, Paul also takes a rare trip over to the dark side to meet some of BatterseaÕs homeless cats who will also be hugely impacted by the closure. Michelle updates Paul on plans for the cats in Battersea in preparation for lockdown as they try to safely rehome as many as they possibly can. After feeding dinner to two-month-old Tabby kitten Willow, Paul attempts to befriend a standoffish British long-haired cat called Bear. Bear is a long-term resident of Battersea due to a diagnosis of Feline HIV, which cannot be passed to humans but could be passed to other cats, making rehoming him even more challenging. As the Staff continue to tirelessly call everyone they know who might be able to adopt or foster an animal while Battersea is closed, Paul realises that this is his moment to do the right thing: (C) Battersea Dogs and Cats Home For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme NEW PAUL OGRADY FOR THE LOVE OF DOGS BACK IN BUSINESS or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Call me a cynic, but I'm not sure incompetence is the word. In fact, I suspect the very last thing the Government wants is for claims to be processed quickly and efficiently.

Supposing the Home Office employed thousands of new immigration officials, meaning claims were dealt with in weeks rather than years. Do you think that would increase or decrease the number of people chancing their luck in small boats?

Where Miss Cooper is right is that part of the solution to the small boats crisis has to be providing safe and legal routes for genuine refugees.

It can't be beyond the wit of man to set up offices in southern Europe, closer to the countries where refugees are likely to arrive from, where anyone seeking asylum in the UK can make their claim without going near the English Channel. The flip side of that would be that anyone entering by an unauthorised route would automatically have their claim rejected. There would be no legitimate reason for anyone to pass the official processing centres and head for Calais.

At least I say it can't be beyond the wit of man. But you can bet the lawyers, who make a fortune out of this logjam, would find a way of throwing a spanner in the works.

As an entertainer, Paul O'Grady was not my cup of tea. I found his Lily Savage act crude and mildly disturbing, and I hated Blind Date when it was presented by Cilla Black, let alone his tired, re-heated version. And any celebrity-based chat show is my idea of televisual torture.

Yet I once unwittingly caught his programme about the Battersea Dogs' Home, and found it truly heart-warming. His genuine affection for the animals was delightful, and his lack of ego meant the dogs, rather than the presenter, took centre stage. And when the cameras stopped rolling, he continued volunteering at the centre for another six months.

He might not have made me laugh, but he seemed a thoroughly good egg.

