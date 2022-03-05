Mark Andrews: Raised eyebrows and why it might be wise to help Putin save face

Vladimir Putin - full Tonto?

It seems a long time ago now, but remember when Donald Trump refused to accept the result of the US Presidential election, and some commentators predicted the end of democracy?

It wasn't of course. Because despite what some will have you believe, Trump wasn't a monster, he was just an oaf with a big mouth. He was always going to back down in the end.

My fear is that Vladimir Putin would do anything rather than back down. Anyone prepared to rain bombs on Europe's largest nuclear power station must surely be, in the words of our Defence Secretary, the full Tonto.

While we all want to see this tyrant defeated, it may be also be wise to find an escape path for him to tactically retreat with his ego intact. Better he skulk away muttering about a glorious victory than deciding to go down in a blaze of glory.

James Corden: tough times

And while life is hard for people in the Ukraine at the moment, what with cluster bombing and a 40-mile convoy of tanks outside the capital, they are not alone in their suffering. James Corden has got it tough as well.

The podgy comedian told viewers of his US chat show about his struggle to process the events of the past couple of weeks.

“I don’t even know how to talk about this to my own children, let alone begin talking to you about it on television," he said.

Be strong James, you'll get through it. Just like all those people posting Ukrainian flags on Twitter.

And the good news is that there are still plenty prepared to fight against oppression and hardship here at home.

Take Sammie-Jo Hailford, for example. The 27-year-old from Grimsby bravely spoke out about how she has come through therapy, and now wants to "raise awareness to the fact that people can be different".

And what is the difference Sammie-Jo has so courageously overcome? A debilitating illness, a life-changing disability, a disfigurement which caused her to be shunned?

Well actually, the self-proclaimed "Tik-Tok influencer" has a fondness for painting inch-deep black 'eyebrows' on her face – think Groucho Marx in the Hall of Mirrors. And some people say she looks silly.

“I’ve suffered a lot of trauma and abuse," she says stoically. "I guess I have found myself and I went through therapy to realise I am worthy no matter how I look or what I decide to do."