Cathy Dobbs: Counting the cost of PPE sell-offs

By Cathy Dobbs

The cost of Covid just keeps on coming. Three years ago, FFP3 face masks were selling for around £5 each but now our Government is selling 360,000 of these masks for just £250.

At a recent auction there were several lots that didn’t sell, or only made a small amount. Such as the 72,000 aprons that were unwanted and the 18,000 full-body coveralls that sold for £520. At least they are being sold, it seems billions of other PPE items are being hauled from warehouses across the UK and destroyed.

It’s like the Government has money to burn – the problem is, it’s our money.

***

The menopause brings with it thinning hair, dry skin and sleep problems. But at least it’s not going to cost women so much. From April 1 there will be a new prescription prepayment certificate, which will give women a year’s worth of menopause prescription items for less than £20. It’s nice not to add ‘empty purse’ to the list of menopause afflictions.

***

A debate in Parliament heard Labour MP Anthony Young say that the BBC could replace Gary Lineker with a woman for “half the price”.

Of course it caused uproar, because it just simply isn’t true. Half the price would be way too much! You see, half Gary’s wage of £1.35m a year would be £675,000 and that’s more than any other BBC presenter gets, except Zoe Ball. The highest earners after Zoe Ball’s £980,000 a year salary are Alan Shearer and Steve Wright on £450,000.

Even Fiona Bruce, who seems to be everywhere, doesn’t have anywhere near half Gary Lineker’s salary as she earns around £410,000.

This has been the case for a while at the BBC, which may push the equality agenda on us at every opportunity but can’t seem to get its own house in order.

***

Try doing a search on Google to find out how many genders there are. While one website says there are three – male, female and non-binary – others say there are 10, or maybe 58 and another says the gender possibilities are infinite.

It’s all a bit barmy, so it’s not surprising to see Harry and Meghan have decided to get involved. They are backing a campaign group called Global Boyhood Initiative, which highlights horrific crimes taking place in families across the UK, such as giving an unborn baby a gender from a hospital scan.

The wokerati aren’t content with destroying women’s safety, they now have to attack masculinity. I don’t get it – if they want chaos and mayhem just go to France.

Cathy Dobbs
Cathy Dobbs

By Cathy Dobbs

